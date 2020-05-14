

Richard Q. Ramos, 79, of Brawley, CA passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Richard was born on October 20, 1940 in Brawley, CA. He married Lydia Ramos on November 17, 1962. Richard worked for the County of Imperial for 35 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Donato Quevedo and Maria Refugio Ramos; brother Daniel Ramos, and son Albert N. Ramos. He is survived by wife Lydia Ramos of Brawley CA; brother Arturo Ramos of Calipatria CA; sister Consuelo Ramos of Brawley CA; daughter Anna (Johnny) Chacon of Brawley CA; daughters Lucy (Mike) Saiza and Susan (Ben) Uribe both of Calipatria CA; sons, Richard Ramos of Staten Island NY, Edward (Sandra) Ramos of La Mesa CA, Corinna (Ronald) Pegues of Texas, and Steven Ramos of Brawley CA. Richard is also survived by 27 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren with numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 6 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA. Due to the Corona Virus they are only allowing groups of 10 people at a time so we ask that you remain in your vehicles until your turn.



