

Richard "Dick" Immel passed away from cancer on June 5, 2019 at the age of 82 in Kalispell, MT. Born in El Centro, CA on October 18, 1936, he attended the University of California at Davis where he met Penney, the love of his life. They married on September 27, 1959, in Ukiah, CA and enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage before his passing. While serving in the Army he pursued his dream of flying and scored #1 in his class of fixed-wing aircraft. He flew OV-1 Mohawks in Germany and later served as a recruiter for the West Point Academy. He ended his 28-year military career in the Army Reserve as a Lieutenant Colonel. Dick was a TWA commercial airline pilot for almost 20 years. The family lived in San Clemente, CA where they raised their two sons and took annual trips to various countries around the world. After taking early retirement, he and Penney purchased an RV and traveled extensively all over the United States and Canada. It was on one of these trips that they discovered and fell in love with the Flathead Valley of Montana. They settled down in the small town of Lakeside in 1989, built their dream house, and became friends with everyone in the community. Dick loved to fly, invest in real estate, go boating in the San Juan Islands, and help his neighbors. He is survived by his wife, Penney; his son, Russell Immel of Redmond, WA; grandchildren, Reid, Madison, Audrey, Jeffrey and Rachel Immel of Tustin, CA, Andrew and Anya. Interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Kalispell, MT.