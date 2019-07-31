Home

Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 AM
St. Patricks Church
Calipatria, CA
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Patricks Church
Calipatria, CA
RITA ESTRADA MORALES


1939 - 2019
RITA ESTRADA MORALES Obituary

Rita Morales, 79, of Calipatria passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born on November 6, 1939 in Calipatria. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Cipriano and Adelaide Morales and brother, Frank Morales. She is survived by her daughters, Ernestina Gutierrez of Phoenix, AZ, Emily Kelly of San Diego, CA and Ermalinda Banaga of Calipatria, CA; son, Eric Morales of San Diego, CA; brothers, Ernest Morales, Thomas Morales and Manuel Morales; sisters, Jessie Swanger and Mary Patterson; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday August 1, 2019 at 7 a.m. at St. Patricks Church in Calipatria, CA; Service will be held on Thursday August 1, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Patricks Church in Calipatria, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 31, 2019
