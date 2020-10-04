

Robert Platero, 32, of El Centro passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Robbie was born in El Centro CA to Rosemary and Robert Platero and attended McCabe school and graduated from Southwest high school in 2005. Robbie participated in Sunbeam Little League, Imperial Tiger Sharks swim team, Cub Scouts and was a member of the McCabe band. Robbie Volunteered for the Best Buddy club and the Humane Society and was active in high school golf, ASB, and produced a Reserve Grand Champion Swine while a member of the Mt. Signal 4H. He graduated from San Diego Christian College in 2012 with a B.A. Business Marketing/Finance and was owner/operator of Telsource telecommunications. He loved life and loved his nieces and nephews. He cooked his favorite dish of stuffed shrimp shells covered in butter and cheese every year for our yearly Christmas Eve dinner. He embraced all cultures and enjoyed their cuisine - Indian, Vietnamese and Japanese. He was a proud San Diego Padre and Charger fan. Robbie was a Beautiful and extraordinary individual!! God allowed us to have you for thirty two wonderful and amazing years and now you are in the embrace of Jesus, wrapped in the glow of his Grace. God Bless You Son, Stay in Peace!!! He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Antonio and Virginia Villa; paternal grandfather, Robert Platero and uncle, Ramon Villa. Robert is survived by his parents, Robert and Rosemary Platero; sister, Lindsey D. Platero, Molina; brother-in-law, Miguel Molina; nieces, Ella Suboh Platero and Aubrielle Molina; nephews, Carlo and Luca Molina; grandmother, Elvia Molina Mexia (Manuel); aunts, Irma Torres and Olympia Canedo (Ruben); godmother, Margarita Navarro (Ernesto), Mirelle Podhaski (Colin); uncles, Gabino Villa, Ismael Villa (Denise), Marcos Villa (Sandy) and Roman Platero; numerous cousins. A private mass will be held at St Mary Church in El Centro CA and a private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA and will be officiated by Father Mark Edney. Any donations can be made to St Mary Catholic Church or the Imperial Valley Humane Society.



