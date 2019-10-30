|
Robert "Bob" Arnaiz, 85, of Lakeside passed away of cancer on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his home in Lakeside. Bob grew up in Imperial. Moved his family to San Diego in 1966 to manage one of the area's first Taco Bells. Later worked as an electrician until he retired. He competed in rodeos throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties as an amateur cowboy in his youth, but switched to golf in his later years. He loved fishing in the eastern Sierras. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Arnaiz; mother, Mary Arnaiz; and sister Irene (Arnaiz) Alford. He is survived by his former spouse, Ethel (Marlborough) Arnaiz; daughters, Vivian (Arnaiz) Collins, Stephanie (Arnaiz) Carter, and Jennifer (Arnaiz) Bodtke, sons Robert Arnaiz and Matthew Arnaiz, and long-time companion and partner, Dianne Hendricks, all of San Diego; six grandsons and one granddaughter. A private service will be held.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 30, 2019