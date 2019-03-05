

Bobby was born and raised in Brawley. As a young boy he relocated to Arizona with his family. Growing up in the Phoenix he worked in Construction and was a jack of all trades and raised his family. Around 1985 he relocated to El Centro, CA. Bobby enjoyed fishing in canals and ponds in the Valley. He also liked to watch T-Ball, Pop Warner, high school football in Imperial and Holtville. He was a member of Imperial Valley Ducks unlimited and Sons of the Legion. Bobby was a free spirit and who lived his life on his own terms and was a Proud Man who would never say no. He loved his family and friends. He enjoyed his trips to San Felipe and the mountains in Jacumba. While in El Centro he met Sharon Welch was a partner at Tommy's Bar and Casino. He worked there for several years as a night watchman and Maintenance worker. He is survived by his sisters, Elaine Buckman, Judy Pyle and Dorothy Hoover; brother, David Gilbert; daughter, Betty Gilbert and son, Christopher Gilbert; grandchildren, Adrian, Abel, Alex Cheyanne and Scarlett; roommate, Rob McElvany and their dog Aila. A Celebration will be held at the residence of Rene and Mike McElvany on March 10th at 1:30 p.m. at 1058 Sandalwood Dr., El Centro. All are welcome. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary