Robert Ellis Jr., 63, of El Centro passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born on October 30, 1955 in Vincennes, IN. Robert is survived by his his wife, Barbara; children, Bobby of Imperial, Mindy of Holtville, Brian of San Diego and Shannon of Imperial; mother, Millie; sisters, Patty and Karen; brother, Micheal; sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws; 12 grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Moose Lodge in Imperial.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 7, 2019