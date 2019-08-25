|
|
Robert "Pelon" Fierro, 83, of Westmorland passed away at Magnolia Special Care in El Cajon, CA on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Robert was born in Westmorland on June 28, 1936. He attended school here until 8th grade. He spent his early years employed as a truck driver for the Gilroy Company. In the early 80's, Robert worked for D'Arrigo Brothers Company and by the late 80's he worked at Holly Sugar until his retirement in 2003. Robert was preceded in death by his life partner and wife, Lucia Vizcarra; his son, Tony Fierro; his parents, Rosalio and Sipriana Fierro; his brothers, Frank and Jesus; sisters, Petra Fierro and Nellie Encinas. Robert is survived by his son, Bobby Fierro and his wife Brittany Fierro; his brothers, Joe and Ernie Fierro; his sister, Chela Fierro; his stepson, Rudy Vizcarra; his stepdaughter Rosemary Martinez; and his beloved grandchildren, Hayden, Blake, Zoey, Lucy, Gabriel, Natalie, Lilliana, Rudy, Berlin, Jovan, Darla, Lucia, and Joshua. Memorial services for Robert will be held on Tuesday, August 27th with a Celebration of Life, officiated by Mr. Rick Rojas at 4 p.m. at El Cajon Mortuary. An additional mass service will be led by Deacon Lopez at Sacred Heart Church in Brawely at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 25, 2019