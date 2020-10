Robert Franks, 93, of Brawley passed away on October 9, 2020. He was born on December 4, 1926 in Melbourne, AR and later married Marjorie Sorenson on January 1, 1948 in Brawley. Robert is survived by his sons, Mike Franks and Dan Franks; 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 8 a.m. Burial will follow at 9:30 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.



