Larry and I lived next door to Bob and the boys and little Jennifer during the 70's and 80's and along with that fun Dodge truck I remember at lunch, hearing Bob doing his running sprints with his work boots clopping loudly down the block. They were great neighbors and friends. A great father to those kids. I'm so sorry for your loss. you are in my prayers. And Randy, we loved our old Dodge truck too.

joycelyn lightfoot

Friend