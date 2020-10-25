1/1
ROBERT GRAY
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Leon Gray, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away October 6, 2020, surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer. Bobby was born August 11, 1945 to his cherished parents Bob and Frankie Gray. Bobby spent his life in El Centro, graduating from Central Union High School. He served his country as a member of the US Army. When he returned from Vietnam, he followed in his father's footsteps and became an officer with the El Centro Police Department. He eventually went to work for the County of Imperial as a Construction Engineer for over 30 years, retiring in 2006. Above all other titles, Bobby most enjoyed that of husband and dad. He was a doting father to 3 children - Lee, Marc and Jennifer and a most beloved husband to Sherry, who brought bonus sons Randy and Tim into his life. Bobby and Sherry enjoyed their life traveling the country in their little travel trailer, Jeeping their way across mountains and deserts, and floating around lakes in their boat. Bobby raised his boys in the desert, duning around Glamis and Superstition and instilling in them a love of motors, mechanics and going fast. He was a devoted Mopar man and wouldn't be caught dead driving anything but a Dodge truck or Jeep. He's perhaps best known for his loud 77 brown Dodge pickup, but it was his dream truck, his SRT Dodge Viper that truly had his heart. Bobby leaves behind his love Sherry; his children Lee and Julie Gray, Marc and Misti Gray, Jennifer Gray, Randy and Kerri Kolset, and Tim and Becky Kolset, as well as his 10 grandchildren. He will also be missed by his brother Randy Gray; his nieces and nephews and his many lifelong friends. The family wishes to thank Aria Hospice for their tender care. Their compassion and attention allowed Bobby's final days to be comfortable and peaceful. Bobby will be interred in a private ceremony at Miramar National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Bobby's memory to Fellowship of Christian Athletes https://my.fca.org/jonsinghjr or to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
October 22, 2020
So sad to hear about Bobby passing I as well as many got the pleasure of working with him at Public Works for the County of Imperial. My condolence to the family Bobby was a great guy he will be missed.
Sharon Edwards
Friend
October 19, 2020
Bobby and Randy were the closest and oldest best friends I had so many years ago. Regret I did not stay in touch after we moved away. Bobby was always a good guy and a straight shooter. I know he will be missed.
Mike Baze, Corpus Christi, Tx.
Mike Baze
Friend
October 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ida Benoit Murray
Coworker
October 18, 2020
I worked with Bob a few years in the County Public Works dept, Bobby Gray was a great friend, mentor and one of kind. It’s been 25 years since we worked together at the County, but still have fond memories of our time together, R.I.P. big guy until we meet again,
Bob Elledge
Coworker
October 18, 2020
Being a neighbor in Carlsbad, I always saw Bobby doing his juggin around the neighborhood and he always had a a smile and a greeting. He will still be smiling and traveling around up in heaven.
Louise
Friend
October 18, 2020
A very fine man, I don't think he ever met a stranger. He was always welcoming to every one he met.
Glen Rice
Acquaintance
October 18, 2020
Larry and I lived next door to Bob and the boys and little Jennifer during the 70's and 80's and along with that fun Dodge truck I remember at lunch, hearing Bob doing his running sprints with his work boots clopping loudly down the block. They were great neighbors and friends. A great father to those kids. I'm so sorry for your loss. you are in my prayers. And Randy, we loved our old Dodge truck too.
joycelyn lightfoot
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved