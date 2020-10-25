Robert Leon Gray, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away October 6, 2020, surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer. Bobby was born August 11, 1945 to his cherished parents Bob and Frankie Gray. Bobby spent his life in El Centro, graduating from Central Union High School. He served his country as a member of the US Army. When he returned from Vietnam, he followed in his father's footsteps and became an officer with the El Centro Police Department. He eventually went to work for the County of Imperial as a Construction Engineer for over 30 years, retiring in 2006. Above all other titles, Bobby most enjoyed that of husband and dad. He was a doting father to 3 children - Lee, Marc and Jennifer and a most beloved husband to Sherry, who brought bonus sons Randy and Tim into his life. Bobby and Sherry enjoyed their life traveling the country in their little travel trailer, Jeeping their way across mountains and deserts, and floating around lakes in their boat. Bobby raised his boys in the desert, duning around Glamis and Superstition and instilling in them a love of motors, mechanics and going fast. He was a devoted Mopar man and wouldn't be caught dead driving anything but a Dodge truck or Jeep. He's perhaps best known for his loud 77 brown Dodge pickup, but it was his dream truck, his SRT Dodge Viper that truly had his heart. Bobby leaves behind his love Sherry; his children Lee and Julie Gray, Marc and Misti Gray, Jennifer Gray, Randy and Kerri Kolset, and Tim and Becky Kolset, as well as his 10 grandchildren. He will also be missed by his brother Randy Gray; his nieces and nephews and his many lifelong friends. The family wishes to thank Aria Hospice for their tender care. Their compassion and attention allowed Bobby's final days to be comfortable and peaceful. Bobby will be interred in a private ceremony at Miramar National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Bobby's memory to Fellowship of Christian Athletes https://my.fca.org/jonsinghjr
or to the charity of your choice
.