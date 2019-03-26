Home

Robert Hicks, 79, of El Centro passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was an avid lover of all things outdoors. Bobby worked as an Air conditioning technician for well over 30 years in Imperial County. His love for raising prize hunting dogs had won him several awards and ribbons. Always pulling the biggest fish out of the canal, he was a masterful fisherman. Bobby raised game birds while opening "Fun in the Sun." Bobby enjoyed cooking and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Hicks and sister, Jody Phipts. Robert is survived by his adoring son, Zane Hicks; brother, John Blackerby and aunt, Geraldine Cook; John Rhodes, Marty Rhodes and Cathy Rhodes. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, March 27 at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 26, 2019
