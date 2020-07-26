Robert Lizarraga, 73, of El Centro, California was called home by the lord on June 13, 2020. Robert was born on July 17, 1946 to Lencho and and Lorenza Lizarraga. Robert was devoted to his family, community and faith. He spent his childhood working along with his father for Broadbent Sheep Company. He attended Calexico High School directly following high school, Robert enlisted in the Army in 1967 at the age of 19. He served honorably and was presented with a Bronze Star for heroism and a Purple Heart. Robert was honorably discharged in 1973. Robert returned home following his time in the Army. Once home his love for agriculture and livestock took him back to work with his father at Broadbent Sheep Co. Robert would remain at his fathers side aiding him in running Broadbents extensive Imperial Operation which consisted of feeding sheep in the winter months and running cattle on beet tops during the summer. Robert was always happiest on the ranch and took great pride in raising the ranches livestock in the best way possible. Even in the wake of his fathers passing Robert remained and continued to run the Broadbent operation until 2015 when he retired. The only thing Robert loved more than work was his Family. He met the love of his life Judy in 1992. They were married in 1996, over their 28 years together they welcomed two children Robert Lizarraga Jr. and Gabriel Lizarraga. To Robert his family was his greatest achievement and he could always be found with one of his sons by his side. Robert unofficially came out of retirement in 2017 when his oldest son started his own sheep operation. And even at the young age of 73 he could still be found checking on his sons operation in the early morning hours. After making the rounds he would return home before noon, where he would enjoy the rest of the day with his wife watching movies on Netflix. Everybody who knew Robert will always recall his great sense of humor and the smile that he always had on his face. Robert lived by the old saying treat others how you would want to be treated and treat everyone the same He never faltered from this and because of this everyone who knew him called him a friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Chita and Rosie. He is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Robert and Gabriel; nieces and nephews whom he all treated as his children; brothers, Lorenzo and Ernie. Services will be private due to the current situation with COVID-19 however a celebration of life will be announced for a future date.



