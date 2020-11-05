Robert OBrien, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home in Long Beach, CA surrounded by his family. Bob was born in New York City, NY on August 8, 1941. He graduated from St. Bonaventure High School and continued on to receive a Bachelors of Arts Degree from Cal State Long Beach. Bob was the former co-owner and developer of the Imperial Oasis Retirement Community, Ciudad Plaza and DayOut Centers. Bob is survived by his children, Kristin Christie (Lyle), Sarah OBrien (Tim) and Matthew OBrien. A private memorial service will be held in Maui at a later date.



