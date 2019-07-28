|
Robert Pacrem passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 at home with his loving family around him. Robert was born in Chula Vista, CA on October 28, 1956 to Benito and Grace Pacrem. At a young age the family moved to El Centro, CA where Robert attended school where he graduated from Central High School in 1974 and later attending Imperial Valley College for a Law Enforcement Degree. From 1976-1980 Robert started his career in Law Enforcement by joining the Imperial County Sheriff reserves. In 1980, Robert attended the San Diego Police Academy and upon graduating started his career with Westmorland Police Dept. Later in 1981 he was hired by Holtville Police Dept. where he worked for five years, then in 1987 he was hired by El Centro Police Dept. In 1989, he was selected as El Centro Police Dept. officer of the year. At El Centro he worked in the patrol division until 1995 when he was promoted to the Investigation Division. In 1996, he was one of the first officers to receive he certificate for Homicide/Death investigation from the California Dept. of Justice training center. While in Investigation, Robert was trained in many areas of responsibility. In 1990, while working for EL Centro P.D. he help train officers from the Mexicali Police Dept. in Traffic Stop Procedures. This was done at the request of the Mayor of Mexicali and the Governor of Baja California. They credit this training in aiding their officers in arresting 6 armed robbery suspects who were responsible for 16 armed robberies, one of which involved 4 State Judicial Agents being shot, one of which had died. He worked in investigations until his retirement from El Centro Police Dept. in 2002. After a few odd jobs, one of which was being a Casino Slot repairman. In 2005, Robert went back into Law Enforcement in a way, by being hired as an investigator for the Imperial County Public Defenders office, where he worked until his death. In 2009 Robert met the love of his life Sue Ellen. They were married June 15, 2013. In marrying Sue, Robert took on an already made family of Sue Ellen and The Boys as he would call them. Robert immediately fell in love with The Boys as he called them. Robert took to raising them as if they were his own flesh and blood. The boys took to Robert just the same, as they found a loving and devoted father to look up to. Robert was preceded in death by parents, Benito and Grace Pacrem. He is survived by his wife, Sue Ellen Pacrem; sons, Jose Miguel Ortiz (Julie), Angel Bladimir and Adrian Antonio Pacrem; siblings, Benito Pacrem (Velma) of Indio, CA, Patricia Pacrem Barraza (Guillermo), Veronica Barraza of El Centro, Gabriel Pacrem (Evangelina), Jennifer Pacrem and Alysa Pacrem also of El Centro, David Pacrem (Joann), Mary Hellen Pacrem (Jasmine Amanda) (Jaclynn Aurelia), and Francisco Pacrem (Todd). Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary, located at 799 Brawley Avenue, Brawley CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 28, 2019