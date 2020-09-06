

Robert Mr. PGI Pinedo, 64, retired founder and owner of Professional Glass Installers and long-time resident of Brawley CA, passed away July 29, 2020 after a difficult fight with COVID-19. Robert was born March 2, 1956 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico to the late Heriberto and Jovita Pinedo. He is survived by his spouse Francisca Pinedo, his children Sandra and Bebo Morales, Jennifer and Eloy Martinez, Frank and Kylee Pinedo, and Giovannie Pinedo. He is also survived by 4 siblings, 3 half-siblings, 8 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. His family immigrated to the U.S. in 1968 and made their home in Calipatria, CA. Robert graduated from Calipatria High School in 1976 where he played multiple sports but most notably ran track and field. He won many medals and set records for Calipatria High School and later went on to run for Imperial Valley College where he ranked number two his freshman year. He left college to join the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged as a Lance Corporal. Robert married the love of his life Francisca and they began raising their children in La Puente, CA. He started his business, Professional Glass Installers, in 1990 and later branched out to the Imperial Valley. He made Brawley the home base for his lifes work and eventually settled down there with his family. His business continued to grow and he cemented himself as a respected member of the community. He coached his son Frank in many sports but made the most impact coaching the young wrestlers of the Brawley Gladiators; Robert did his part in molding many championship wrestlers. He will always be known for unconditionally loving his wife and children and being an honorable man who took pride in all the accomplishments of his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. It deeply saddens the family of Robert Pinedo that he was taken by such a horrible virus and hope that the community and leaders of this country make better decisions to stop senseless deaths. A viewing will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Frye Chapel from 6 to 9 p.m. Masks are required along with mandated social distancing of 8 people at a time. His final goodbye drive by will be held in front of his beloved shop PGI (141 N. 5th Street, Brawley) September 16, 2020 around 9 a.m., everyone is welcomed. In efforts to comply with the current restrictions, a memorial will be held at Riverview Cemetery Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. Sincerely, The Pinedo family.



