

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the sad loss of our fun-loving and wonderful jokester, Robert Robbins. Robert was born in San Diego, CA, and moved to the Imperial Valley in 1994 with his family where he attended Southwest High School in El Centro. Shortly after graduating from high school, Robert joined the United States Army. He served his country proudly in the Iraq War and returned home to Imperial after he completed his service to be a full-time single dad of his only son, at the time, and best friend Anthony. He earned a Bachelors degree from SDSU, which he put towards his goal of becoming a federal agent for HSI. Robert was a special agent for 11 years and was assigned to the HSI ASAC Calexico, CA, office where he tirelessly worked safeguarding the community and country that he loved. Robert later met the love of his life, Vanessa and they were married on May 10th, 2014. Together they raised his son Anthony and then welcomed Jacob and Savannah to their already beautiful family. He will be deeply missed by his wife, his three young children, parents, his sisters, extended family, and many friends. Robert was known for having a big heart, being fun loving, and taking care of everyone before thinking of himself. To know him was to know that you were never friendless. Robert loved fishing, working out, law enforcement, all his family, and his friends. He was a Christian man who loved life and making others laugh. Robert leaves behind a great void in our hearts and will be missed by all who knew him. Information regarding funeral services will be forthcoming.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store