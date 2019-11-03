|
Robert Thurston Hewitt Duncan, known as Bob, son of the late Robert Butler Duncan and Margaret Mae Duncan, was born on November 24, 1944 in La Jolla, CA during World War II at Camp Callan US Army Antiaircraft Base, which is no longer in existence. He was named Robert after his father, Thurston after his uncle, and Hewitt after his maternal grandmother. Bob Duncan attended the El Centro public school system in Imperial County and was a graduate of Imperial Valley College and San Diego State University - Imperial Valley Campus. He later received his Master Degree in Educational Administration from the University of San Diego. Bob Duncan married the love of his life, Peggy Harelson, in holy matrimony on July 27, 1968. This union was blessed with 51 years of friendship, love, and hope. Together they dedicated their love in service for others. They raised their two children, Jim and Steve Duncan, and they helped support students in need throughout their career. Mr. Duncan began his career as a teacher with El Centro Elementary School District in 1972 where he taught English and Social Studies at Wilson Junior High School for seven years. He then transferred to McKinley Elementary School to teach 1st and 2nd grade for eight years, and then returned to Wilson Junior High School for an additional five years as a teacher and Reading Coach. Bob Duncan moved on to become an administrator in 1993. He served as a vice-principal for Wilson Junior High School, principal for Hedrick Elementary School, and he ended his career as a principal for Sunflower Elementary School. Mr. Duncan retired from El Centro Elementary School District in June of 2005. The Sunflower community (students, staff, teachers, and parents) honored him with a beautiful farewell celebration. After retirement, Mr. Duncan continued to stay active and supportive of the school system and was given the opportunity to work at various sites. Most recently, he worked as a vice-principal for Imperial County Office of Education Alternative Education program and he also reviewed sites under the William's Act throughout the county. Mr. Duncan enjoyed staying active and connected with family, friends, and the community. Bob Duncan was an avid golfer and cyclist. He was blessed with the opportunity to golf at Pebble Beach, Torrey Pines, and Spy Glass Hill. A couple of years ago, he joined the Velo Bicycle Team and trained daily. For over 35 years, Bob ate breakfast with his buddies every Friday morning where they talked about their favorite teams and hobbies. He was a diehard Laker, Charger, and Chelsea soccer team fan. He was also part of the Sunrunners Car Club. He was very proud of his 54 Ford F100 truck and his 1993 Corvette. He enjoyed taking his beautiful wife out for a drive in his cars. Bob Duncan's favorite thing to do was spending time with Peggy. Together they traveled the world (Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, and many places in the US). They collected many artifacts and antiques and lived many beautiful and unforgettable experiences. Before leaving this world, Mr. Duncan reestablished his relationship with Jesus Christ and he filled his heart with faith, hope, and love for our Lord. After a long battle with cancer, and many months of prayer, Mr. Robert Duncan quietly departed this life in peace on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in his home. He was survived by his wife Peggy Duncan, sons Jim and Steve Duncan, niece Jennifer Johnson, and nephew Matt Sanchez. Bob Duncan was loved and appreciated by many as he was a successful educator, mentor, and soccer coach. His life will forever be cherished in the lives of many. On behalf of Peggy Duncan, she would like to thank everyone that visited Bob, those that called, sent text messages, cards, flowers, plants, food, and those that took the time to pray for her husband. She is especially grateful to everyone that prayed by her husband's bedside, the staff from Accent Hospice Care, and those from Heart and Hand In Home Care. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Duncan is requesting donations towards the Harelson-Duncan Scholarship Imperial Valley College Foundation. For more information, please visit https://www. imperial.edu/about/ foundation/scholarships/ annual-ivc-scholarships/.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 3, 2019