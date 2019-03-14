Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
Robert Landeros, 30, of Brawley passed away on March 7, 2019. He was born on November 14, 1988 in Banning, CA. Robert is survived by his mother, Natalie Landeros of Calipatria; father, Robert Landeros of Salton City; sisters, Leslie Reyes, Catherine Kolosci and Natalie Landeros. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 14, 2019
