

RobertVillalobos, 80, of El Centro passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in San Diego. He was born on April 1, 1939 in El Centro. Robert began his career at a very young age working for Marcots clothing store. He also spent many years working for various departments at Sears. Most notably, he spent over 30 years of his career as a Real Estate agent in the Imperial Valley. He began working for Rosson Realty before starting his own business, Five Star Realty. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Sara Villalobos; brother, Reuben Villalobos and son, Robert Richard Villalobos. Robert is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Villalobos of El Centro, CA; daughters, Roberta Villalobos of San Diego, CA and Michelle Hennicke-Villalobos, El Centro, CA; 7 grandchildren, Reuben, John, Robert, Stephanie, Matthew, Michael John and Marlena; 3 great-grandchildren, AJ, Emma, and Richie; nephew, Marc (Maggie) Villalobos; sister-in-law, Rosalva Garcia (Filemon) of El Centro, Vida Gonzalez of El Centro; brother-in-law, Humberto Gonzalez (Julie) Minnesota, Efren Gonzalez (Sandra) Escondido and Alonso Gonzalez of El Centro and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 6 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. St. Mary's Church in El Centro. Service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 8 a.m. at St. Mary's Church. Burial will immediately follow at 9:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.