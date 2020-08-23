

Roberto N. Arroyo, 72, of El Centro, CA passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Roberto was born on May 13, 1948 in La Barca, Jalisco Mexico. He married Elvia I. Arroyo on March 21, 1972 in Mexicali, MX. Roberto worked in Agriculture for 40 years. He was preceded in death by his his parents, Joaquin and Maria Arroyo. He is survived by his wife, Elvia I. Arroyo; sons, Joaquin Arroyo and Roberto Arroyo Jr. all of El Centro; brothers, Francisco (Guadalupe) Arroyo of Calexico, Ca, Salvador (Rafaela) of Yuma, AZ, Juan Arroyo of Mexicali, Rafael Arroyo of Mexicali; sisters Josefina Arroyo of Mexicali, Trinidad (Octavio) Felix of Yuma, AZ; 6 grand-children; 37 nephew's and nieces. A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA.



