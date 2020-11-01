

Rocky Demetros Castro, 34, of Banning, CA passed away on October 4, 2020. Rocky was born in Bellflower, CA on November 28, 1985 he moved with his mother to Brawley CA in 1987. Raised in Brawley, CA where he attended elementary school and graduated from Brawley Union High School in 2003. Rocky received his Bachelor's in Criminal and Administrative Justice, with three minors in Social Services, Psychology, and Child Psychology graduating with honors in 2008 from the University of Phoenix. Rocky participated in Brawley's pop warner football program and was a big Tennessee Titan fan. But his true passion was with computers whether it was gaming or building a computer for the family he would spend hours on end. As a teenager he would host LAN games that would go on all night. One of Rocky's favorite foods was his mother's delicious broccoli casserole something he just couldn't have enough of. A genuinely kind and soft spoken person easy to converse with he always had time to listen and offer a kind word or laugh. A T-shirt, with a gaming logo on it, is what you would find him wearing and jeans, so you're more than welcome to dress as such. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hector and Marcia Cosio and paternal grandparents, Jessie and Petra Castro. Rocky is survived by his mother and stepfather Sophia and David Arvizu of Brawley, CA.; his girlfriend of 4 years, Gloria Macias; his father, Rocky J. Castro of Los Angeles, CA; siblings, Casandra Fausto and sons Dominic and Jayson Basurto of Brawley, CA, Fabian (Heather) Fausto of Beaumont, CA., Andre Morales (Vanessa Gonzalez) of Brawley, CA, David V. Arvizu of Brawley, CA; half siblings, Rachel Castro, Michelle Castro, Mark Castro, Danny Castro, all of Azusa, CA.; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel Mortuary in Brawley, CA.





