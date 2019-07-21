Home

Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
American Legion
El Centro, CA
View Map
RODERICK "RONNIE" COLOMA II


1963 - 2019
RODERICK "RONNIE" COLOMA II Obituary
Ronnie passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Mr. and Mrs. Coloma own Erwin and Coloma's Tree Service which has been a family passion for over 50 years. He would drop jaws with his capabilities and drive. Lived on through his wife, Christine Erwin Coloma; his parents, Rudy and Marian Coloma; his sister, Lisa Benedict. He also leaves behind his daughters, Christian Lynch and Jordon Salyards; his sons-in-law, Joseph Lynch and James Salyards; his grandchildren, Silas, Gabriel, Paityn and Clyde; and his nephews, Christopher Reece and Peter Kennedy. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Hem's Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA. A Celebration of life/Potluck, will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the American Legion in El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 21, 2019
