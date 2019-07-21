|
Ronnie passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Mr. and Mrs. Coloma own Erwin and Coloma's Tree Service which has been a family passion for over 50 years. He would drop jaws with his capabilities and drive. Lived on through his wife, Christine Erwin Coloma; his parents, Rudy and Marian Coloma; his sister, Lisa Benedict. He also leaves behind his daughters, Christian Lynch and Jordon Salyards; his sons-in-law, Joseph Lynch and James Salyards; his grandchildren, Silas, Gabriel, Paityn and Clyde; and his nephews, Christopher Reece and Peter Kennedy. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Hem's Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA. A Celebration of life/Potluck, will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the American Legion in El Centro, CA.
