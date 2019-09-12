|
Rodolpho Rudy Ramos, 81, reunited with the Love of his Life on the morning of August 28th, 2019. Rudy was born on October 14th, 1937 and lived his entire life in Brawley, California. On June 6, 1959 he married his soulmate, Tillie Ramos and were together for 59 years before her passing on July 8, 2018. Rudy attended local schools in Brawley but began working in his early teenage years for the family trucking business. He worked seasonal in the local area during the winter months and in central California in the summer. On February 14th, 1959 he would begin a 40 year career with the United States Gypsum Corporation in Plaster City, California before retiring on the exact same day in 1999. He was predeceased by his parents, Maclovio and Virginia Ramos; sister, Mary Perez of Tracy, California; brother, Maclovio Toti Ramos of Delano, California and great-granddaughter, Eva Ramos. Rudy is survived by his sons, Rodolpho Rudy Ramos Jr., Ernest Ramos and daughter, Deanna Derma (Joe Derma III); nine grandchildren, Rouzanna Duran-Ramos Gutierrez (Cristobal Gutierrez), Reuben and Channing Ramos, Vanessa Derma, Audrionna Ramos, Tony Ramos, Allyson Derma, Mia Ramos, Cameron Ramos and Allyssa Derma. He was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Ezekiel and Elise Ramos. Last but not least he will be missed by his cat Holly. Other survivors include brother, Encarnacion Chon and Irene Tuti Ramos; sisters, Isabel Chavela Sanchez (Richard Sanchez), Ramona Salazar (Antonio Salazar) and Virginia Baby Ramos. Services will be held at Frye Chapel & Mortuary on Sunday September 15, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. On Monday September 16, 2019 services will begin at 9 a.m. followed by a procession to Riverview Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 12, 2019