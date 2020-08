On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Roma Jo Fisk, peacefully passed away at age 93. She was born on October 15, 1926 to Patricia and Gordon Allen in Jacksboro, Texas. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Novak; her son, Dennis Fisk; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Services were held July 6, 2020 at Lee-Ramsey Funeral Home in Standish, MI. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to Southern Care Hospice, Michigan.



