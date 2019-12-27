|
|
Ronald (Ron) Eugene Hull, 71, passed away on December 10, 2019 in Ogden, Utah. He was born September 15, 1948 to Lula Mae and Inman B. Hull in Meridian, Mississippi. Shortly after he was born, they moved to the Imperial Valley. Ron attended Central Union High School and graduated with the class of 1966. He then went on to UC Santa Barbara to earn his degree in Political Science. He graduated from UCSB in 1971. He married Sunny Jo McKinzie in 1978 in El Centro, CA and together had 3 children, Taylor, Bryanne and Carson. Ron started his career endeavors at JCPenney, where he worked in the shoe department before he moved to the Imperial Valley Press to work in the advertising department. He eventually started his passion for public relations when he started working for Imperial Valley Vegetable Growers Association. During that time he was a member of the El Centro City Council and then became Mayor of El Centro in 1983. While serving as a member of the El Centro City Council he also had the privilege to be the Chairman of the El Centro Hospital Board. In 1984 he began his career at the Imperial Irrigation District where he worked as the Public Relations Manager for 22 years before retiring in 2006. During that time he was also on the El Centro Elementary School Board where he served on the board for three terms and as president during two of those terms. He was also very involved in his church and was bishop of the El Centro 1st ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Other organizations Ron was involved with were the Optimist Club, El Centro Chamber of Commerce and El Centro Junior Girls Softball League. He served as president in all three organizations where he thoroughly enjoyed public and community service and continued throughout his life as he coached his children in various sporting activities and also supported them in their church activities. After four years at the Imperial Irrigation District Ron had to take a short break when he received a new kidney. He was born with Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) that would require a kidney transplant or go on dialysis before he was 40. He was fortunate enough to receive a new kidney in 1988 where it lasted 26 years. After retirement he and his wife and youngest son moved to Utah where he quickly became involved with the Draper, Utah Temple where he helped schedule and organize workers to help with the temple open house. The last few years he has enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow and become involved playing all the sports he loved. He is survived by his wife, Sunny Jo; his children, Taylor and Jessica Hull, Bryanne and Mike Gleed and Carson and Nicole Hull and his mother-in-law, Margie McKinzie. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Bradley, Andrew, Carly, Erin, Deklin, Seeley, Coleson and Mari; brother-in-law, Kelly McKinzie and many cousins including the Shirlee Ashurst and Sharon Johnson families. Services will not be held at this time but friends and family will meet in the spring of 2020 to remember and celebrate his life.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019