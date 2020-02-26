|
Ronald Eugene Hennesay, 78, of El Centro, CA passed away due to Lymphoma, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at La Mesa Health Center in La Mesa, CA. Ronald was born on March 2, 1941 in San Diego, CA. He served in the Air Force for 4 years. He worked as a Diesel Mechanic for various companies over a 30 year span in the Imperial Valley. He was a 5 year member of the Kiwanis and a member of the Grace Baptist Church in El Centro. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Hennesay. He is survived by 4 children, Peter Hennesay of El Centro, CA, Martha Salazar of Santa Rosa, CA, Jeff Hennesay of Rancho Cucamonga, CA and Roland Hennesay; 6 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Ann and Sara. A Memorial service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Robert Rockwell officiating, at Evans Brown Sun City Mortuary Chapel in Menifee, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 26, 2020