Ronald was born in Boyd, OK and lived in Beaver, OK until age 15. In 1950, he came to Holtville and worked for his brother, Raymond Claybrook, baling hay. He started working in the produce industry setting off lettuce cartons for cooling and shipment. Ronald, aka RC, was a very ambitious man. In 1952, he began his 47- year stint working at Veg Vac Cooling in Holtville operating the vacuum cooling equipment, (he bought the company in 1990 and sold it in 1999) while also managing Holtville Ice and Cold Storage. In 1971 he also started RC CB Sales selling CB radios and equipment. In 1973 he became a partner in Agri-Cool which manufactured vacuum cooling equipment, and in 1980 he started his own company Ronald Claybrook Company LLC renting out vacuum coolers and ice making machines for cooling lettuce and sweet corn. This took him on many travels from Central California to Olathe, Colorado. RC was very involved in the community as a member of the Rotary Club for 40 years and the Holtville Athletic Club for 60 years. He also played poker at Don's Place twice a week in his later years. He worked hard, played hard and loved fixing things. He had adventure in his blood. Starting in 1960 with Mexico trips, he covered all of Baja. His favorite was San Quintin with his family and all our Holtville friends. He loved scuba diving, 4 wheeling in the desert and the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and Utah, fishing, camping, and ultralights. He and Ida camped in the Sierras by packing in on mules, and later in life they loved going to Mule Days in Bishop, CA. He went to Paraguay 3 times to visit and set up a sawmill at Ida's brother Jim Carson's Ranch. He went to Crimea, Ukraine after the cold war as a Produce Cooling Consultant for the US Department of Agriculture. He and Ida traveled extensively, but his greatest love was our Glamis Dunes desert. He enjoyed life, was thrifty, a good provider for his family, and would always help people in need. The boy who quit school in 9th grade left an extraordinary legacy. RC is survived by his wife, Ida Mae Claybrook of 65 years; daughters, Ronda King (Hal), Rhoda Claybrook and Renita Schaffner (Rudy); grandsons, Ian King, Skyler King, Chase Schaffner, and Clay Gudde. Services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 562 Chestnut Ave., Holtville, CA on Friday, November 15th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holtville Athletic Club P.O. Box 51, Holtville, CA 92250 or to Holtville Rotary Club P.O. Box 395, Holtville, CA 92250.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 1, 2019