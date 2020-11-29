

Ronette Dawn Severt passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020. Ronette was born in Brawley, California on April 2, 1966, to her parents Ronnie and Glenda Severt. Ronette graduated from Brawley Union High School with the class of 1984. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Tom and Mary Wise; Carl Severt, Omer and Dorothy Stiff, and Uncle Robert Severt. Ronette is survived by her parents Ronnie and Glenda Severt; daughter, Krystal (Alfredo) Cervantes; granddaughter Annika Cervantes, Jr.; sisters; Ronda Severt and Mary (Kenny) Love; brother, Ronnie Ray Severt, Jr. Also many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She will be forever missed. A private burial was held on November 13, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, California.



