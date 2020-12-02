1/1
RONETTE DAWN SEVERT
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RONETTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronette Dawn Severt passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020. Ronette was born in Brawley, California on April 2, 1966, to her parents Ronnie and Glenda Severt. Ronette graduated from Brawley Union High School with the class of 1984. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Tom and Mary Wise; Carl Severt, Omer and Dorothy Stiff, and Uncle Robert Severt. Ronette is survived by her parents Ronnie and Glenda Severt; daughter, Krystal (Alfredo) Cervantes; granddaughter Annika Cervantes, Jr.; step grandson Alfredo Cervantes Jr.; sisters; Ronda Severt and Mary (Kenny) Love; brother, Ronnie Ray Severt, Jr. Also many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She will be forever missed. A private burial was held on November 13, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, California.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved