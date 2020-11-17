1/1
RONNA PAULINE GIBSON
1961 - 2020
Ronna Pauline Gibson, 59, of Brawley, CA passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Ronna was born on February 23, 1961 in Brawley, CA. She was preceded in death by Joyce Louise Gibson. She is survived by son, Ronald Paul Gibson (Jessica) from Liberal, KS; daughter, Bryanna Mata (Junior) from Brawley, CA; father, Ronald Paul Gibson from Brawley, CA; grandchildren, Armando Gibson, Zoe Gibson, Madison Gibson, Miley Gibson, Peyton Gibson, Jace Gibson, Mariah Mata, Emilia Mata, Jose Mata, Isabella Mata, Josie Mata. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 1 to 2pm at Frye Chapel and Morutary in Brawley, CA. Burial will be private.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
