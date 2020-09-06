1/1
RORY PAUL SWARTHOUT
1962 - 2020
Rory Paul Swarthout, 58, of El Centro, CA passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Rory was born on June 22, 1962 in El Centro, CA. Rory had many friends and he has gone on, but will not be forgotten. His passion for fishing and playing his music will forever be remembered. He is setting his fishing pole in a new place. Rest in peace Dad, Grandpa, Son, Brother and Friend. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Swarthout and brother, Robert "Mike" Swarthout. He is survived by daughter, Rori Lynn Swarthout; grandson, Ethan; granddaughter, Elliana of Riverton, WY; mother, Dolores "Pat Swarthout of El Centro; sister, Kathy Dizney of Alpine, CA; brothers, Tim Swarthout of Imperial, CA, Patrick Swarthout of Prescott, AZ and Sean Swarthout of San Diego, CA. No Services planned due to COVID restriction.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

