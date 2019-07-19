Home

Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:30 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
8:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
795 La Brucherie Rd.
El Centro, CA
ROSA MARIA ARREDONDO CONTRERAS


1948 - 2019
ROSA MARIA ARREDONDO CONTRERAS Obituary

Rosa Maria Arredondo Contreras, 71, of Seeley, CA passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Rosa was born on May 10, 1948 in Mexicali, BC Mexico. She married Guillermo L. Arrendondo. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. and with rosary at 7 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary, 1975 S. 4th St. in El Centro, CA. A service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 8 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 795 La Brucherie Rd. in El Centro. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 895 Sacroni Rd. in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 19, 2019
