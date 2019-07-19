|
|
Rosa Maria Arredondo Contreras, 71, of Seeley, CA passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Rosa was born on May 10, 1948 in Mexicali, BC Mexico. She married Guillermo L. Arrendondo. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. and with rosary at 7 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary, 1975 S. 4th St. in El Centro, CA. A service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 8 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 795 La Brucherie Rd. in El Centro. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 895 Sacroni Rd. in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 19, 2019