Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
(760) 357-3757
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Interment
Following Services
Mountain View Cemetery
ROSA MARIA VELIZ BRACAMONTE


1949 - 2019
ROSA MARIA VELIZ BRACAMONTE Obituary

Rosa Maria Veliz Bracamonte, 70, a longtime resident of Calexico, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at El Centro Regional Medical Center. Born in 1949 in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico, Rosa Maria immigrated to the U.S. in 1957 along with her 11 siblings, and parents Ramon and Maria Dolores Veliz. She graduated from Calexico High School in 1969 and worked as a Teacher's Aide within the Modesto School District, an Interpreter for the Neighborhood House, and as Retail Specialist for Wal-Mart. A longtime member of Las Vecinas Auxiliary, she served as Board President and Treasurer. Rosa Maria loved baking, crocheting and crafts, and summoned a vast collection of antiques for her garden. Her warm, loving personality was always a joy; she could light up a room with her presence. She is survived by her two daughters, Toni Gabrielle and Sammi Lee, and two grandchildren, whom live in southern California; and son, Adrian Bracamonte, and two grandchildren, whom live in Saint Louis, MO - all of which brought immense joy to her later years. There will be a public viewing at the Hems Brothers Funeral Home in Calexico on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 6 to 9pm, with Rosary prayer at 7pm. On Wednesday, November 27, 2019, the service will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 10 am with procession to the cemetery to follow immediately thereafter. Rosa Maria will be interred at the Mountain View Cemetery in the Mama Lola Veliz family plot. In remembrance of Rosa Maria and her love for family, a celebration of her life will be held at the Veliz Family Residence on Wednesday, November 26, 2019 from 1:30pm to 4pm. All family and friends of Rosa Maria are welcome to attend.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
