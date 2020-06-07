

Roseanne Margaret Tosie (Stacey) Bornt, long time resident of Holtville, passed away on May 19, 2020 three months after her 90th birthday celebration, in what can only be described as a peaceful transition from life to the hereafter. Tosie was born to the late Harry and Lulu Mae Stacey, February 14, 1930, in Long Beach, California. She spent her early childhood in Yucca Valley, her elementary school years in Westmorland and graduated from Holtville High School. She married the late Lester Bornt in the years after high school and lived in the Bonds Corner area south of Holtville, where they raised their children before retiring to Alpine, CA. Tosie relocated to Holtville after Lesters passing, living closer to her children, grandchildren, and many friends. She is survived by her four adult children, Carolyn Ming of Holtville, Alan Bornt of Holtville, Robert Bornt of Homer, Alaska and Glen Bornt of Holtville/Australia. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Tosie was an accomplished and active horsewoman. She continued to be an active member of the Barbara Worth Brigadettes from the age of 20 until late in life as well as several other ladies horse riding groups. She spent many active years with the Imperial Valley Republican Womans Association and California Women for Ag. And, she was always a faithful mentor to rural youth in Holtvilles 4-H and FFA Clubs during the years her children were in school attendance. With respect for the current public health situation, Roseanne Bornts family held a private burial ceremony June 1, 2020 and expect to enjoy a Celebration of Life ceremony with family and friends during an appropriate time later in the year, 2020.



