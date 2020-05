Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosario Leyva De Ramirez, 99, of Mexicali, MX passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Rosario was born on January 23, 1921. She is survived by his children, Hector Manuel Ramirez Leyva, Jesus Humberto Ramirez Leyva, Maria de Los Angeles Ramirez Leyva, Juanita Ramirez Leyva, Marco Ramirez Leyva, Maria Teresa Ramirez Leyva, Javier Benito Ramirez Leyva, Francisco Javier Ramirez Leyva, Jose Luis Ramirez Leyva, and Maria del Rosario Ramirez Leyva. Services were held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Funeraria Santa Elena. Burial was held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Cementero Jardin Descanso.



