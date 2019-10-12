Home

ROSARIO R. ROJAS


1935 - 2019
ROSARIO R. ROJAS Obituary

Rosario R. Rojas, 84, of Calexico, CA passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Rosario was born on July 11, 1935 in Mexicali, BC, MX. She married Manuel P. Rojas on October 13, 1951 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, MX. She is survived by her husband, Manuel P. Rojas; son, Manuel Rojas; daughters, Sandra, Rosario and Nora; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. with service to follow, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
