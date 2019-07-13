

Rose Ann passed peacefully after a brave battle with Multiple sclerosis. She was born on January 29, 1937 in Brawley, CA and married Robert Don Le Mert on February 22, 1957 in Brawley, CA. She had an interesting career in the field of science as a laboratory research technician for the US Department of Agriculture- Salinity Lab over 35 years processing plant, water and soil samples to extract pesticide data for international scientists to draw their conclusions and make recommendations. Rose Ann loved her family, grandchildren and recently becoming a great grandmother. She was never afraid to try anything and was at Roberts side throughout their marriage camping, hunting, fishing , hiking, riding motorcycles, traveling to weddings, graduations, family holidays and their retirement home in Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents Murray Ransom Hoffman and Opal Cantwell Hoffman and sister Maureen Sue Hoffman, all of Brawley. Survivors include her husband of 62 years Robert Don Le Mert; daughters Kathleen Goodwin (LTC Ronald Goodwin, USAF, Ret) of Mount Pleasant, SC and Jeannette Green of Stevenson Ranch, CA; grandson Capt. Tyler Goodwin USAF, MD (Sara) of San Antonio, TX; granddaughters Chrystin Green (John Miller PhD), and Nicole Green of Stevenson Ranch, CA and great-granddaughter Ryleigh Goodwin of San Antonio, TX. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 9 a.m. with her daughter Jeannette Green officiating at Frye Chapel in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA. Donations may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society to help create a world free of MS. https://secure.national mssociety.org/site/Donation2?df_id= 55995&55995.donation=form1 Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 13, 2019