Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
El Centro, CA
Jeremy and Jordan Hilfiker, along with their son, Weston, welcomed Rose Haley Hilfiker into their hearts on March 22nd. Rose was born 17.5 inches and weighed 5.1 pounds. Friends and family supported the family in prayer as medical complications arose. Although her days with us were far too short, she was truly loved enough for a lifetime. Having faith in our Lord Jesus Christ, Roses family knew that a perfect body awaited her in Heaven where she could walk among the meadows. On March 26th, her mom and dad passed her from their arms to the outstretched ones of our Savior in Heaven. Psalm 139:13-16 Roses family would like to thank the many prayers of love and support provided them during this time. A graveside service will be held honoring Roses life at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro on April 27, 2019 at 9 a.m. for anyone who would like to attend.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 24, 2019
