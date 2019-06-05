

Rosemarie Gaddis, 89, peacefully went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona. Rosie was born to Rosie Lee McCoy and John Chester Vaughn on May 21, 1930 in Silsbee, Imperial County, California. As a young girl she attended Westside School near the family farm on Vaughn Road where her father had a small dairy. Her high school years were spent at Central Union High School in El Centro. She met her future husband, Sam Gaddis, at a dance held in a welding shop in Seeley, CA. Rosie was married to Sam Gaddis for 63 years. They briefly lived in Holtville, California then settled in El Centro for the rest of their lives, raising their five children. Rosie supported her husband Sam in his business ventures as bookkeeper for their business, Desert Air Conditioning, apartment rentals and non-profit ministries. She and Sam were youth leaders at First Baptist Church of El Centro and hosted many youth events at their home. As an active member of the Gideon's International Auxiliary Rosie personally placed Bibles in hospital rooms and doctor's offices. Her grown children, spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were always welcome at her home. She planned quarterly birthday parties, took the entire family away on annual retreats, put on summer picnics at the beach in San Diego and hosted holiday celebrations in her home. She nurtured a close-knit family built on faith in Jesus Christ. Rosie was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Thomas Gaddis, and her son John Michael Gaddis and siblings, Wanda Myrick, Wilda Pierce, John "Jack" Vaughn and Franklin Vaughn. She is survived by her children, Sam husband of Judy Gaddis, daughter-in-law Julie Gaddis, David husband of Ceslee Gaddis, Lindsay wife of Carl Danesi and Mark husband of Ginna Gaddis. Rosie is also remembered and loved by her 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church in El Centro, CA. A luncheon will be held after the service in the multipurpose room at Faith Baptist. Donations may be made in memory of Rosie Gaddis to Valley Christian Heritage scholarship fund.