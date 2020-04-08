|
Rosemarie (Schmid) Von Flue, 58 year resident of Holtville, passed away on April 2nd at Heart and Hand Assisted Living Facility in El Centro overcome by liver cancer at the age of 80. Rosemarie was born on March 21, 1940 in National City, CA to Emma (Mathis) and Werner Schmid. The only daughter of 5 children, she was raised on the family dairy in Ramona, CA. She graduated from Ramona High School, went on to get her Bachelors and Teaching Credential in Home Economics at San Diego State University, and later her Masters in Education at University of Red lands. Rosemarie taught for 40 years serving at Holtville High, Central Union High and Kennedy Middle School (El Centro Elementary SD). During that time, she was also the Future Homemakers of America Advisor at Holtville High and Central Union High. Rosemarie was a lifelong 4-H member, leader and supporter. She was a devout member of St. Josephs Catholic Church, IV Swiss Club, Pioneers Museum, and the American Sewing Guild. Rosemarie married John Von Flue (deceased 1984) in 1964 and they had 3 children: Lynee (Jorge) Pacheco of Holtville, John Jr. (Desiree) Von Flue of Bakersfield and Patrick Ricky Von Flue (deceased 2009). She was grandmother of 6: John and Andrew Pacheco, Victoria, Hanson, Tevis, and Segen Von Flue. Rosemarie is survived by brothers, Walter (Marty) Schmid of Ramona, Don (Mary Jo) Schmid of Bakersfield and Ron (Mary Ann) Schmid of Kingsburg as well as many other family and friends. Services at this time are private; however, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. The family would like to thank Heart and Hand Assisted Living Facility staff for their loving care and comfort in her final days. Donations in her memory may be given to support the IV Swiss Club, Pioneers Museum, or .
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 8, 2020