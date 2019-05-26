|
|
Rosemary Cruz, 70, of Calexico, CA went to meet our Lord May 13, 2019 after a lengthy illness . Rosemary was born on October 25, 1948 in Calexio, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Cruz; son-in-law, Camilo Osuna; father, Bonifacio Rodriguez; brothers, Robert and Roy Rodriguez. She is survived by her children, Ana Osuna, Richard Cruz Jr. and Melissa Cruz; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico, CA. Mass will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 26, 2019