Rosie H. Mendoza, 89, of Calexico, CA was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Brawley, CA in 1930 to Jose and Loreto Hernandez. She is survived by daughters, Rose Ann Arreguin and Anna Marie Gastelum; numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren and loved by neighbors and friends. Funeral service to be held at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Viewing will commence at 9 a.m. followed by Rosary at 10 a.m. Mass will begin at 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico and interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 19, 2020