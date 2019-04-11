Home

ROSIE HERNANDEZ GUERRERO


On March 29, 2019 our sister, Rosie Hernandez Guerrero went to be with the Lord and her husband of 58 years, Salvador Guerrero who passed away on November 17, 2018 and her son Johnny. Also preceded in death are her parents, Jose M. and Teodora Hernandez; brothers, Esteven, Clemente, Jose, Manuel and sister-in-law Ma Antonetta; sister, Helen; aunt and uncle Antonia and Joe Berlanga; cousin, Joey; nephew, Richard; in-law, Juan and Carmen Guerrero; sister-in-law, Elpi Trejo; daughter-in law, Penny and son-in-law, Eddie Shannon. She leaves behind sons, Salvador, Jr. of Nederland, TX, Bobby (Jeannie); daughter, Rosalie Shannon of Gilroy, Sylvia (Scott) of Killen, TX; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Joe (Stella); sisters, Gloria (Mike) of Brawley, Antonia, Carmen Leon (Ross) of Calipatria; brother-in-law, Javier Guerrero of El Centro and numerous nieces and nephews. Rosie was born in Brawley. She spent most of her childhood living in Calipatria and the remaining years in Gilroy. God has you in his care, we will have you in our hearts with all the beautiful memories.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 11, 2019
