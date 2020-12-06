Rosie Pechtl, 77, of Seeley, CA passed away on November 18, 2020. She was born on April 27, 1943 in McAlester, OK. Rosie worked at IVC for 29 years, in both the PE/Athletic Dept. and Humanities. She served as a CSEA President, negotiator, and Regional Rep for many years. Rosie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas J. Pechtl Sr.; her loving brothers, Dale, Doyle and Donald Merideth. She is survived by her children, Darrell Pechtl of Imperial, Susan (Pechtl) Wilcox of El Centro, Tom Pechtl Jr. of Seeley, Michelle Pechtl of San Diego and Kelli (Holmes) Pechtl of Seeley; daughter-in-law, Norma Pechtl; son-in-law, Jason Wilcox; granddaughters, Kennedy and Merideth; nephews, Norman, Rex and Ron Merideth; as well as Justin Merideth. Services will be private. The family suggests memorials to: American Diabetes Association
, and/or ARC of Imperial Valley.