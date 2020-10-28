1/1
ROSITA DANIEL
1951 - 2020
Rosita Daniel, 69, of Holtville, CA passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 of natural causes. Rosita was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was born and raised in Holtville, CA where she was a home health care aide and waitress for many years. She enjoyed mariachi music, dancing and going to the casino. She was always making people laugh and encouraging friends and family to be strong and never give up. Rosita was preceded in death by her parents, Ignacio and Consuelo Flores; brother Paul Flores; and daughter Christina Daniel. She is survived by her children, Ernie, Melissa and Victor; grandchildren, Ernest, Ann, Darius and Julian Daniel; Sylvia Pineda, Victor Jr. and Dominic Gastelum, along with many loving extended family members. Viewing will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA from 10 to 12 p.m.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
