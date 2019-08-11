|
|
Roy Lee Byrd went to be with his heavenly father on August 5, 2019. Roy was born on December 15, 1942 in El Centro. He attended Harding Elementary School, Wilson Junior High School, Central Union High School and Imperial Valley College. Roy was an Outstanding athlete and was part of the 1961 IVC football team that went undefeated in California. He was also a member of the Imperial Valley Football Hall of Fame. Roy was a faithful member of First Assembly of God Church in El Centro since childhood. Roy was a man of many trades and enjoyed staying busy. He began working in the local grocery stores at 11 years old. He worked full-time for Cooks and Mayfair Markets until he joined the El Centro Fire Department in 1967. He continued to work part-time in the grocery business until 1988. During his years as a firefighter, he worked with fellow firefighters laying ceramic tile for many people in the Imperial Valley. Roy loved being a firefighter and serving his community up until his retirement in 1997. For those of you who know Roy, you know he never fully retired. He worked in construction with family members and close friends for many years afterward. Roy loved his high school sweetheart Louise, fast cars, going to the desert with family and friends and sitting on the beach with a glass of ice tea and a good book. Roy is survived by Louise, his wife of 54 years; daughter, Krista Byrd and her finace Vince Viloria; son, Colby Byrd; two granddaughters, Alexis and Alyssa Byrd. He is also survived by his siblings, Sandra Light, Joel (Judy) Byrd, Anna (Mike) Bogart and numerous other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Marguerite Byrd. A Celebration of Life will be held for Roy on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 11, 2019