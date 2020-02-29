Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUBEN GONZALEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUBEN CERROS GONZALEZ


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUBEN CERROS GONZALEZ Obituary

Ruben Gonzalez, 60, El Centro passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born on January 6, 1960 in San Luis Mexico and later married Victoria B. Gonzalez on January 19, 1991. Ruben worked as an Agricultural laborer. Ruben was preceded in death by his brothers, Ramon Gonzalez and Rigoberto Gonzalez. He is survived by his wife, Victoria B. Gonzalez, daughters, Ashley, Leslie and Kelsey Gonzalez. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 6 p.m. and Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro. Service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro and will be officiated by Father Ed Horning. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUBEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -