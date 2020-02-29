|
Ruben Gonzalez, 60, El Centro passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born on January 6, 1960 in San Luis Mexico and later married Victoria B. Gonzalez on January 19, 1991. Ruben worked as an Agricultural laborer. Ruben was preceded in death by his brothers, Ramon Gonzalez and Rigoberto Gonzalez. He is survived by his wife, Victoria B. Gonzalez, daughters, Ashley, Leslie and Kelsey Gonzalez. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 6 p.m. and Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro. Service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro and will be officiated by Father Ed Horning. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020