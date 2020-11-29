1/1
RUBEN F. MENDIBLES
1961 - 2020
Ruben was born February 2, 1961 in Brawley, CA. Growing up he enjoyed playing baseball and went on to play while attending Brawley Union High School. As an adult he also played in the softball leagues held during the summertime. Ruben had a passion for playing guitar, building and crafting items for around the house. He was also an avid fan of sports and favored the LA Kings, Buffalo Bills and was the biggest San Francisco Giants fan. On Sunday, November 15 Ruben peacefully passed away in his home. Ruben was known for his sense of humor and will be deeply missed. Services will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Frye Chapel in Brawley. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery, also in Brawley. He was preceded in death by his father, Ruben Mendibles Sr. and sister, Irma Ann Valenzuela. Ruben is survived by his mother, Esther Mendibles; his three children: Stephen Mendibles, Marc Mendibles, and Nichole Mendibles Garcia; sisters, Carol Sullivan and Arlene Godinez; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 29, 2020.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Service
10:30 AM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
DEC
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Riverview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
