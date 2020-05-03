

Ruben M. Tamayo, 77 of El Centro, CA, passed away on April 17, 2020, in Riverside, CA of natural causes. Ruben was one of 19 children, born to Santiago and Francisca Tamayo. He was born in Heber, CA, attended Meadows Union Elementary School and Central Union High School. After Ruben graduated from high school, he worked at several locations, including McKays Brake Service. He later worked for the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) as a mechanic, where he retired after approximately 18 years of service. After retiring from the IID, he purchased a pickup truck and sold fruits and vegetables on street corners throughout the city of El Centro. He later ventured into a variety of jobs which included yard work and painting, where he made many friends. One of his other passions was playing Super Lotto and was famous for his scratcher tickets. He was also a proud member of the Sacred Heart Mission of Heber, CA. Ruben was preceded in death by his parents, Santiago and Francisca Tamayo and nine siblings. He is survived by brothers, Paul, Gilbert, Ernie, Danny, Jimmy, Johnny, Cris and Richard; sisters, Connie Venegas and Frances Young, as well as extended family near and far. Services will be held on Tuesday May 5, 2020; viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Hems Bros. Mortuary in El Centro, CA, with burial following at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, with Father Ed Horning officiating.



