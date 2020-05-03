RUBEN M. TAMAYO
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RUBEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruben M. Tamayo, 77 of El Centro, CA, passed away on April 17, 2020, in Riverside, CA of natural causes. Ruben was one of 19 children, born to Santiago and Francisca Tamayo. He was born in Heber, CA, attended Meadows Union Elementary School and Central Union High School. After Ruben graduated from high school, he worked at several locations, including McKays Brake Service. He later worked for the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) as a mechanic, where he retired after approximately 18 years of service. After retiring from the IID, he purchased a pickup truck and sold fruits and vegetables on street corners throughout the city of El Centro. He later ventured into a variety of jobs which included yard work and painting, where he made many friends. One of his other passions was playing Super Lotto and was famous for his scratcher tickets. He was also a proud member of the Sacred Heart Mission of Heber, CA. Ruben was preceded in death by his parents, Santiago and Francisca Tamayo and nine siblings. He is survived by brothers, Paul, Gilbert, Ernie, Danny, Jimmy, Johnny, Cris and Richard; sisters, Connie Venegas and Frances Young, as well as extended family near and far. Services will be held on Tuesday May 5, 2020; viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Hems Bros. Mortuary in El Centro, CA, with burial following at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, with Father Ed Horning officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 4, 2020
He was a very kind person. My condolences to his family and friends.
Tommy Meza
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved